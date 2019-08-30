Wells Fargo & Co Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $69.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,700 shares of company stock worth $5,037,834. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

