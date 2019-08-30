Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 873,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $68,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $4,285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $494,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 96,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 113.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

