Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $77,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 121,425.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,106,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,928,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 640,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

