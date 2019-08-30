Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Cooper Companies worth $74,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.