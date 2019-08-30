Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,799 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $70,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $369,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 23.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. G.Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

