Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $64.16

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.83, but opened at $64.16. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 771,930 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 106,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

