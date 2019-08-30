Winding Tree (LIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $503.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.