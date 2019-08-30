Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKP. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

LON WKP opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 849.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 921.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

