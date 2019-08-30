Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKP. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).
LON WKP opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 849.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 921.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.
In related news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.