WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.48.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,714,000 after purchasing an additional 266,288 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

