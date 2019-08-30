WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSFS. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.14. 7,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,181,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 664,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.