X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $8,399.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00309727 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,968,239,954 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

