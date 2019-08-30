XEL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $62.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

