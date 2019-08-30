Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xencor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Xencor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

