Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.59 million.Yext also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.43–0.41 EPS.

YEXT stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $460,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.