Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 14% on Disappointing Earnings

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price dropped 14% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.77, approximately 4,601,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 887,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $7,743,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Yext by 1,431.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.