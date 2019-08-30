Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce sales of $785.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $816.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $6.70 to $4.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,536,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 134,849 shares of company stock worth $810,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 535.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

