Zacks: Analysts Expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Exfo also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 41.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exfo by 7.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

