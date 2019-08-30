Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.73 Million

Brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post sales of $462.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.04 million and the lowest is $447.97 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $441.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 311,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $158,376.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

