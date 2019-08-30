Zacks: Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

SDPI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 35,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

