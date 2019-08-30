Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 312,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

