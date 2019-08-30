Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,031,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 55,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 63,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

