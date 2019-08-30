Zacks: eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given eMagin an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:EMAN remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Friday. 25,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,784. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.