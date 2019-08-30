Zacks: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.