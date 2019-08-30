Zacks: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4,655.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

