Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 232,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

