Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sell

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.96. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

