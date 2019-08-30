Zacks Investment Research Lowers Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLMN. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.35 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.89.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $502.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

