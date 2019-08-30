Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newpark Resources by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 460,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 114,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Newpark Resources by 264.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Newpark Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

