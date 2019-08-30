Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite Toll Brothers’ better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, decline in new orders took a toll on investors’ sentiments. Third-quarter orders fell 3% y/y, with California (down 36%) recording the biggest decline in contracts. Again, lower demand in high-end markets served by the company raises a concern. Declining orders, and rising building material and labor costs are pressing concerns. Nonetheless, management believes that it remains well positioned to gain from geographic expansions, robust economy, improving demographics and financial health of the affluent customer base in the near term. Although shares of Toll Brothers have underperformed its industry year to date, estimates have been trending upward over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 546,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.