Zacks: Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Jiayin Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,052. The firm has a market cap of $612.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.23. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

