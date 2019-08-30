Zealium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $21,502.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 10,907,291 coins and its circulating supply is 9,907,291 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

