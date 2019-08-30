Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $13,578,876. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

