Zeusshield Trading Down 19.5% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $914,401.00 and approximately $11,239.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

