-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GDS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $7,965,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GDS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GDS by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GDS by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 482,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

