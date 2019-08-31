-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). GameStop reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $70,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,372. The company has a market cap of $396.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

