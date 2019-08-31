$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

