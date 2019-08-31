-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). eHealth posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $716,377.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $105,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,627 shares of company stock worth $18,030,763. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. 1,258,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 1.08. eHealth has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $112.22.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

