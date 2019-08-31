1,126 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 726.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $864,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,558.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,977 shares of company stock worth $8,707,768. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,734. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.