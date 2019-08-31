12,001 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 1,068,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,534. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

