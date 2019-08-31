$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $130.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the lowest is $128.10 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $173.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $552.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $570.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $655.73 million, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $725.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 163,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,453,000 after buying an additional 272,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 160,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 152,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

