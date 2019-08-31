181,548 Shares in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Bought by Provida Pension Fund Administrator

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $2,216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 47.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,382 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 16.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,052,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,059. The firm has a market cap of $600.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

