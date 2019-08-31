18,301 Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 229,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

BBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 6,662,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.