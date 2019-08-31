18,806 Shares in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

BTZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

