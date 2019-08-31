1World Market Cap Reaches $516,807.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. 1World has a total market capitalization of $516,807.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00225372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01340453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00090829 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021296 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

