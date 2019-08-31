$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 438,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,812. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

