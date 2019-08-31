$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $14.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,097. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.