$220.85 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce sales of $220.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $222.39 million. Masimo reported sales of $210.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $925.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.95 million to $927.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 154,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,959. Masimo has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,738 shares of company stock worth $38,858,247 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

