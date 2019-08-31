$236.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will report sales of $236.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.10 million. Aqua America reported sales of $226.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year sales of $879.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.00 million to $886.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $932.65 million, with estimates ranging from $930.30 million to $935.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,507. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

