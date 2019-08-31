3,289 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

C stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,209,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,891. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

