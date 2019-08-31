$35.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to report $35.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the lowest is $33.10 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $24.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $140.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $154.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $173.25 million, with estimates ranging from $155.34 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of GDP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 10,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.